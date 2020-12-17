Staggered return to classrooms planned after Christmas break

There will be a staggered return for schools in January with uncertainty over how rising coronavirus rates could impact on staffing levels.

The Welsh Government and Welsh Local Government Association have agreed on a "flexible" approach to the start of the new term.

The school terms will start on January 4th with the expectation being that the majority of pupils will have face to face teaching by the 11th. There will be a full return to the classroom by January 18th "at the latest."

It is hoped the plan will allow schools to adapt to local circumstances.

A WLGA spokesperson said: “Teachers, school staff, learners, and parents and carers’ response has been remarkable throughout this challenging year. It has not been easy, and we thank them for their continued patience and perseverance to help keep our communities safe.

“To help curb the rapid spread of the virus, we must all continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, each other and our communities.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “By agreeing to a flexible approach during the first two weeks of the new school term in January enables our schools to put in place proportionate arrangements which reflect their specific circumstances and is guided by public health and safety considerations.

“We know from our children and young people that they learn best when in the classroom receiving face to face learning so any measures we put in place must look to minimise further disruption to their education.”

Teacher's union, NASUWT has criticised the plans saying staff had "little or no time to prepare" before the end of term.

Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT said: “This decision demonstrates that Covid-19 transmission in schools is a major factor in continuing the spread of the virus."

He continued: “Giving greater flexibility on the timing of pupils’ physical return to school will be of some assistance, but much more action is needed to keep pupils, staff and their families safe.

“Regardless of the date on which pupils physically return to their school, it remains vitally important that all schools and colleges are supported to focus on maintaining and enforcing all of the safety measures which they should have in place and which are designed to mitigate transmission of the virus amongst pupils and staff.”