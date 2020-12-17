Young group praised for 'Spider-Man' reactions after rescuing dog

A group of young boys in north Wales have been hailed as heroes after they rescued a dog that was trapped in mud.

Hayley Edgar was walking home from school after picking up her three daughters in Conwy when she spotted a distressed dog in the mud.

Charlea, the ten-year-old chocolate labrador, got in to difficulty and couldn't get back to its owner Gillian Traylor.

The two women called for help and a group of boys came to the rescue.

In a post on Facebook Hayley praised the group for their quick actions, describing them as "Spider-Man".

What they have done made me so proud that I cried as I walked away. Hayley Edgar

“If those boys are your kids, they’re going to be coming home full of mud and if they were my kids I probably wouldn’t be too happy," she said.

"But what they have done made me so proud that I cried as I walked away.

“The boys didn’t hesitate, they jumped straight in and saved the dog’s life, those boys deserve to know that they are amazing people.”

Charlea's owner has confirmed that she is okay after a warm bath.

Charlea's owner Gillian has confirmed that she is now safe and well at home after a bath to wash the mud away.The 60-year-old said that she was not familiar with the area and said that she will not be taking Charlea there again in future.

“I’m okay, I was very emotional and incredibly grateful. They didn't hesitate at all," she said.

I have only been there once before, and I won’t be going again. Gillian Traylor

“Charlea has had a bath and she is okay - I just want them to get praise for what they have done.“I am in touch with most of them because of the Facebook post that Hayley put up, and I’ve rung each school to tell them what they did so hopefully they will get some recognition.“I'm so so grateful as they saved her life."