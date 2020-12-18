There are calls for the Welsh Government to put mental health at the forefront of its coronavirus recovery plans.

The Senedd committee for health has launched a report raising serious concerns about access to mental health services during the pandemic.

It includes evidence from Mind Cymru, with more than half of adults and three quarters of young people reporting that their mental health had worsened during the lockdown period.

In addition, 18 per cent of adults and 39 per cent of young people who tried to access mental health support said they have been unable to do so.

Evidence given to the Committee shows that people have struggled to access support across the spectrum of needs, from early intervention and primary support services to crisis care in an emergency.

More than a third of young adults said they have struggled to access mental health support. Credit: PA Images

The committee is urging the Welsh Government to make sure that both the short and longer term mental health impacts of the pandemic are central considerations in its response to the pandemic and recovery planning, and that mental health experts and evidence are part of decision-making.

It has also raised concerns over "insufficient progress" in creating parity between mental and physical health support, and believes the impact of Covid will set this back further.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists reported seeing an increase in suicide attempts and self-harm, both in young people and older adults, but suggested the main impact of the pandemic is yet to come.

I think what we have created is a perfect storm of mental illness. The Royal College of Psychiatrists

"We know that there are three very well-known risk factors for both depression and suicide, and, unfortunately, Covid, and the restrictions that have been associated with them, and the outcome of those, have increased those risk factors."

The Welsh Government has set up a task and finish group for suicide prevention, but the committee is calling for the close monitoring of any emerging impact on suicide and self-harm rates.

The report also addressed concerns around a lack of bereavement support.

The Welsh Government said it has invested nearly £10 million to increase access to support during the pandemic.

"A dedicated mental health minister has also been appointed, underlining our determination to do everything we can to ensure people can access the right support and treatment when they need it," a spokesperson added.

"We will continue to monitor the impacts of the pandemic on self-harm and suicide and will continue to improve access to low-level mental health support so those seeking help can access it without a formal referral."