A cyclist has died after being hit by a car at a junction near Bridgend.

Police said the crash that happened at around 5 15 pm on Thursday on the A48 near Laleston, Bridgend near its junction with Wells Street.

It said the 61-year-old male cyclist from St Brides Major died at the scene.

A 66-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.