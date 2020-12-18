A drink driver has been jailed after ramming into a police car before riding over its bonnet, leaving the officer with whiplash and PTSD.

The scenes, which caused £25,000 of damage, were captured by police dashcam footage after concerned pub staff called the police when a customer drove away drunk.Mark Charlton, of Carleon Road, Dinas Powys, led the chase after a seven-hour drinking session with his partner, Cardiff Crown Court heard on Thursday.

The 51-year-old had appeared "drunk" at the Cross Keys pub in Dinas Powys at around 5pm on April 22, 2019, where he was seen arguing with his partner.The pub stopped serving the couple some time between 11pm and midnight and they left in Charlton's black Range Rover.The court heard how Constable Julian John received the call and travelled to the area where the Range Rover was driving towards him on Millbrook Road.

Mark Charlton rammed into the police car before driving away. Credit: CPS

After reversing and turning into Pen-Y-Turnpike Road, Charlton stopped, allowing the police car to draw up alongside him, before accelerating away.This continued several times, with Charlton reaching 50mph in a 30mph area before "braking sharply" in the middle of the carriageway.The prosecutor said: "The defendant of course at this stage decided to reverse at speed, so fast the officer could not get into reverse gear."The defendant rammed his 4X4 over the bonnet of PC John's vehicle and then simply drove forward and away."Charlton went on to ram the vehicle a second time, "driving over the car".The defendant's wheel was lodged briefly on the damaged police bonnet before he fled the scene, with the officer's marked BMW unable to follow.As a result of the incident, PC John suffered injuries including whiplash and was taken to hospital.The officer's victim impact statement described "his whole body twisting on impact" leaving him with "shoulder pain, lower back pain and pain in both knees".It was also heard that PC John undertook physiotherapy at a cost of more than £1,000 and therapy sessions after being diagnosed with PTSD.Mr Jones said: "His mood has changed, his sleep has been disrupted, there were flashbacks in his mind and fears for what could have happened."

Mark Charlton has been jailed for six months. Credit: South Wales Police

Charlton pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, criminal damage and failing to provide a specimen.He has 17 previous convictions, including dangerous driving with excess alcohol and resisting police arrest.Charlton's defence argued that he had panicked after seeing police but argued that the pursuit did not constitute dangerous driving due to the low speeds involved.

He was described as a "valued member of the community" when sober but as someone who has "great difficulty in controlling impulsive behaviour" when under the influence of alcohol.Charlton was sentenced to 12 months for the three offences, half of which will be served in custody before being released on licence.He has also been disqualified from driving for three years and six months, and must take an extended driving test before regaining his licence.