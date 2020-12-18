Watch how ITV Wales reported on the coronavirus pandemic

This year has seen unprecedented loss, upheaval and suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales has been in and out of lockdowns throughout, national and local.

But it has also been a year when we have seen the very best in people, when communities have come together, and where the courage and sacrifice of frontline workers have inspired us all. ITV News has been on air throughout, bearing witness to all these events on an international, national and local level.

ITV Wales presenter Jonathan Hill said: "It was so important that we really gave people the useful information they needed, and broke it down so that they could understand what the pandemic meant for their lives, and what they had to do and what they couldn't do anymore."

We have also heard extraordinary stories of sorrow, courage and recovery, as people across the country shared the events, big and small, that have defined this extraordinary year.

Millions of people were uplifted by the positive outlook of 101-year-old Owen Filer, who ITV Wales' National Correspondent Rob Osborne met when out interviewing members of the public in Newport.

"I think that people don't just come to ITV to get the information and the facts, they also come for the human side of things to see what other people are going through, and sometimes they want to see the fun things that people are doing too," ITV Wales reporter Charanpreet Khaira said.

ITV Wales' coverage of a herd of mountain goats taking over the streets of Llandudno during lockdown gained international attention, including from US television host Ellen DeGeneres.

ITV Wales has also taken an in-depth look at the long-term impact of the pandemic, exploring how workers across the country have been affected and what the future might look like.

Analysis on the Welsh Government press conferences and the number of coronavirus cases and deaths have also been shared across our digital platforms throughout the year.

In a special film, ITV News has taken a look back at some of the remarkable stories covered throughout the pandemic.