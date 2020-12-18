A man has died after being involved in a crash with an ambulance.

The crash happened on the Rhigos Road in Treherbet between a blue Mazda car and ambulance vehicle on December 17.

South Wales Police said emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 7pm.

The driver of the Mazda, a 47-year-old man died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the ambulance was a 52-year-old man. He was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Police said they are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or the manner in which either vehicle was being driven prior to it.

Anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist the investigation is also urged to get in touch.