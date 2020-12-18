Torrential rain is expected to cause flooding across large parts of Wales with the south set to be worst-hit.

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings, meaning travel disruption and the flooding of homes and businesses is likely.

It has also warned that fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.

Large parts of the south Wales valleys are forecast to bear the brunt of the wet weather, with forecasters warning communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

Disruption is expected between 7am on Friday until Saturday, with a chance of lightning and hail also forecast.

People are being urged to avoid travelling, or if they do have to drive, to choose main roads where falling branches and debris is less likely.

The Met Office has also advised those affected to secure loose objects such as garden furniture and ensure all windows and doors are closely properly.