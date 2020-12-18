There have been more than a total of 3,000 deaths in Wales due to coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Latest figures released by Public Health Wales (PHW) show there were 2,801 new cases recorded with 38 further deaths.

Dr Robin Howe from PHW said he is "concerned" by the high levels of coronavirus in "nearly every part of Wales".

The data shows for the week up to 17 December, five local authority areas - Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport, Torfaen and Merthyr Tydfil recorded more than 1,000 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Merthyr Tydfil has the highest positivity rate of 38%.

The stark figures come as Wales prepares for another nationwide lockdown beginning on Christmas Day.

Mr Drakeford announced that all non-essential retail and gyms would close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve with hospitality having to close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

On December 28, stricter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will be enforced.

Dr Howe from PHW said they are urging people to consider their Christmas plans following the change of rule from allowing three households to mix over Christmas to two.

"As the number of cases continues to accelerate in Wales, we would also advise people to consider their plans for Christmas from the perspective of what they ‘should’ do, rather than what they ‘can’ do, in order to protect their families and communities."

Eluned Morgan warned if people do not adhere to the rules over Christmas, "expect trouble ahead" Credit: PA

“The festive period is important for people across Wales who want to be with loved ones during the holidays, particularly after a very difficult year, but we would remind everyone that we must each continue to take personal responsibility to limit the spread of the virus and protect our loved ones, particularly if they are vulnerable or extremely vulnerable", he added.

"For many, this will mean that it isn’t possible to celebrate Christmas in the way you normally would."

It comes as the Welsh Government minister Eluned Morgan said that the easing of restrictions in Wales was "absolutely in the hands" of the public and that if people did not follow the rules they should "expect trouble ahead".

"There are people all over Wales today that are suffering," she told a press conference, referring to those struggling with physical and mental health.

"We need to acknowledge this is not an ideal situation," she said, adding that the emergency services in Wales were under "huge, huge pressure".

It comes as ITV News followed the ambulance service which exposed the level of pressure in hospitals with warnings they are “beyond crisis point”.

Eluned Morgan added that substantial services would be put in place to ensure people were supported with issues of mental health over the winter months, and to help avoid a "crisis".

"If you are struggling with feelings of anger; anxiety; depression; fear; worry and even hopelessness, there is help and support available to you," the minister for mental health and wellbeing said.

She added: "I want to make sure we fully understand the true impact of the pandemic on people in Wales, particularly in those working in some of the most demanding and high-pressure services and jobs.

"If we can assess the need for any extra help and provide support now, we can prevent what is already a public health emergency turning into a long-term mental health crisis."