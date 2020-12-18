What are the new coronavirus restrictions from Christmas Day?

Millions of people in Wales will face tougher restrictions over the festive period as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

There have been more than a total of 3,000 deaths in Wales due to coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the country's seven-day case rate is now 562.2 per 100,000 people, the highest of any of the four UK nations.

Earlier this week, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced another nationwide lockdown and tougher rules beginning on Christmas Day.

Here's everything you need to know about what the new rules are, and when they begin.

Credit: PA

What's changing on Christmas Eve?

All non-essential retail, including all leisure and fitness centres and all close contact services, like hairdressers, will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.

What's changing on Christmas day?

All hospitality businesses will have to close from 6pm on Christmas Day. Mr Drakeford said these stricter restrictions over the Christmas period were necessary "to save lives and protect the NHS."

What does this mean for Christmas celebrations and bubbles?

Between Wednesday 23 December and Sunday 27 December, there will be some temporary relaxations on social mixing and travel within the UK.

It will allow people from two households, plus a single person from a third household to form an exclusive Christmas bubble and travel anywhere within the UK between December 23 - 27.

The first minister said the new rules will become law ahead of the festive period, so it would be illegal to form a bubble with more than two households.

If travelling to form a bubble outside of Wales, Mr Drakeford said people should adhere to the rules in place there.

Credit: PA

What's changing from December 28?

Wales will move into level four restrictions - the equivalent of a lockdown - from December 28.

There will be stricter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel bans will be enforced.

These restrictions will apply to the whole of Wales and will be reviewed after three weeks.

What are the alert level 4 restrictions?

The level 4 restrictions look similar to what Wales was put into in the original lockdown at the start of the pandemic and the fire-break which ended in November.

People would have to stay at home and extended households would not be allowed to you can only mix with those in your household or support bubble.

Only essential travel would be allowed - unless you have a 'reasonable excuse' - and people will be encouraged to work from home if they can.