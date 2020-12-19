A further 35 people have died with coronavirus in Wales, as the country's cases continue to rise.

More than 3,000 people have now died in Wales from the virus, and another 3,065 new cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Rates of infection have increased in 20 of the 22 local authorities over the last seven days, with the seven-day rolling average now exceeding 1,000 cases per 100,000 in two areas.

Dr Chris Williams, at Public Health Wales, urged people to ''think carefully'' about their actions over the Christmas period.

“With less than a week to go before Christmas, we are strongly encouraging people to think very carefully about the actions that they are taking. The Welsh Government has confirmed that only two households should come together to form an exclusive Christmas bubble during that period.

“We would ask the public to very carefully consider if this is appropriate for them and their households.''

It comes as an extra 11,000 cases were added to the country's total on Thursday, after maintenance work on Public Health Wales's computer systems meant the numbers were not included on top of 11,911 positive cases reported between December 9 and 15.

Credit: PA

The rising numbers of cases and deaths come as Wales prepares to go into another national lockdown over the festive period.

Mr Drakeford announced that all non-essential retail and gyms would close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve with hospitality having to close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

On December 28, stricter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will be enforced.