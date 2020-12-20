Families 'angered' at last-minute decision as national lockdown begins

Families have been left ''angered'' as Wales heads into national lockdown, five days before Christmas and a week earlier than planned.

On Saturday evening, Mark Drakeford announced the country would be going into alert level four seven hours later at midnight.

It came after ''serious'' concerns grow about the spread of a new strain of the virus which ''hundreds'' of people are already suffering with across Wales.

Families who had planned to see loved-ones over the Christmas period feel most hard done.

The initial relaxations of rules between December 23-27 have been scrapped. Two households are only able to meet on Christmas Day instead.

Ceridwen had plans to see her sister and mother over the Christmas period. Credit: Ceridwen Hughes

Ceridwen Hughes and her 15-year-old son, from Anglesey, had plans to spend the festive period with her sister and parents. She is unable to drive as she suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, and was diagnoses with a spinal problem.

The 43-year-old also suffers from mental health issues and the support of family and friends is important.

The late decision has left her feeling ''angry.''

''The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and I cannot imagine how difficult it has been for the government, councils, organisations, and employers to manage. But the new restrictions have made me feel a little angry, mainly because of the late decision.''

''Apart from getting shopping from the supermarket I have only been out 3 times since March – for a haircut, for a meal to celebrate my son's Birthday, and to drop toys off for the Christmas toy appeal. I was really hoping that levels would have reduced enough in time for Christmas.''

People queued outside stores in the capital. Credit: Wales News Service

On Saturday, Mark Drakeford urged people to not ''rush'' to shops after the news caused a flurry of people to head to stores across the country for last-minute shopping. Lines of queues were seen outside Smyths toy stores in both Swansea and Cardiff.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium said news of a national lockdown and closing of non-essential retail is ''hugely regrettable'' and warned the consequences would be ''severe''.