Sixty nine more covid deaths as concerns grow about new strain of virus

Sixty nine more people have died with coronavirus in Wales as concerns continue to grow about the new variant of Covid-19.

It takes the total number of deaths to 3,115. Health officials also confirmed 2,334 people have also tested positive in Wales as of Sunday.

Wales entered national lockdown at midnight after emergency talks took place between Welsh ministers over the growing concern about the new strain of the virus - which the first minister said ''hundreds'' of people in Wales were suffering from already.

Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, says the mutation of the virus was ''expected.''

“The immediate introduction of new restrictions is related to the identification of a new more transmissible variant of Coronavirus. Public Health Wales has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

“It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations, and we expect this to happen. Although the variant is easier to transmit, there is currently no evidence that it is more severe.''

There new variant of coronavirus has been identified in Wales. Credit: PA

The new strain, which has been linked to the faster spread of Covid-19 in the south of England, was identified in Wales earlier this week. The Welsh Government said they expect more to be identified.

Mark Drakeford said the strain is ''significantly more infectious and spreads more quickly.''

Rates of infection have increased in 20 of the 22 local authorities over the last seven days, with the seven-day rolling average now exceeding 1,000 cases per 100,000 in two areas.