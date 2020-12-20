What are the new restrictions for Christmas in Wales?

As Wales enters national lockdown, rules and restrictions have changed for millions of people.

On Saturday evening, the first minister announced the country would be put into level four restrictions as concerns continue to grow about the new strain of the virus.

Planned relaxation of rules over a five-day period were also changed. It left families angered at last minute decisions to only allow Christmas bubbles on Christmas day only.

Here is everything you need to know about the new rules:

Credit: PA

What are alert level 4 restrictions?

The level 4 restrictions look similar to what Wales was put into in the original lockdown at the start of the pandemic and the fire-break which ended in November.

Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality are closed.

Stay-at-home restrictions come into effect.

Only essential travel is allowed - unless you have a 'reasonable excuse', such as for work and for caring responsibilities.

International travel is also not allowed.

People are encouraged to work from home if they can.

Extended households are not allowed, and you can only mix with those in your household or support bubble (single adults or single parents joining another household)

Unlike during previously lockdowns, schools and childcare remain open.

Wedding ceremonies and funerals can still take place with limited numbers, but receptions or wakes cannot take place.

The initially planned relaxation of rules for Christmas has now been changed to just Christmas Day. Credit: PA

Can I see my family over Christmas?

You can still see your Christmas bubble on Christmas Day only, which should be of no more than two households. Mark Drakeford said it is illegal to form a Christmas bubble with more than two.

You can only be in one Christmas bubble, which cannot be changed, but you can travel anywhere in the UK to meet you bubble.

However, the Christmas bubble can be joined by a single person, a single parent household or a household with a single responsible adult. This is to help reduce the risks of loneliness and isolation.

The Welsh Government have urged people to keep their Christmas bubble as ''small as possible'' and to limit their contact as much as possible.

Credit: PA

Can I travel to see family on Christmas?

If you are travelling away from home to form a bubble, you should travel to meet your bubble and return home on the same day on Christmas Day. If you are travelling, holiday accommodation will no longer be open.

How long are the level 4 restrictions in place?

The national measures will be reviewed at least every three weeks.