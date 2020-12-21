The Welsh Government has confirmed the First Minister tested negative for coronavirus after he appeared unwell during a press conference.

Mark Drakeford hosted Monday's press conference with the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Jones to give an update about the latest strain of coronavirus sweeping Wales where he was seen coughing and drinking from a mug.

The new strain is thought to be present across the whole country and Professor Jones said the mutant strain is 70% more transferable.

A growing list of European countries have banned travel from the UK as a mutant variant of Covid-19 spreads Credit: PA

He said: "A new analysis by the weekend, suggested this new strain is much more common and it is present all over Wales – this includes North Wales where overall rates of the virus are lower than in South Wales."

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the new variant of Covid-19 provides "better understanding" for the large increase in cases and people being admitted to hospital in Wales from late November.

At the end of November, the seven-day coronavirus rate for Wales was 232 cases per 100,000 people but this is now 623 cases per 100,000 and rising, he said.

At the weekend, he announced that there would be a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Saturday, which was earlier than initially planned, after growing concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

During the press conference, which was streamed live on ITV Wales' social media channels, some viewers pointed out that the First Minister appeared to be unwell.

Anna Davies said, "He sounds stressed and unwell".

Carla Wells said, "He's coughed into his hands numerous times, wiped around his mouth with his hand, touched his pen and that podium."

Edwina Madden also wrote, "They should have masks on he’s been coughing in to his hands. Not once sanitizer (sic) them."

Mr Drakeford was seen drinking from a mug during the press briefing

Mr Drakeford was seen drinking from a mug on several occasions and coughed several times into his hands while taking virtual questions from the media.

The Welsh Government later confirmed that he is currently suffering from a cold and had a Covid test as a precaution, which came back negative.

The press conference was the last briefing of until the new year. Mr Drakeford confirmed that the new lockdown measures, which sees all non-essential shops closed, the cancellation of extended households , and the closure of close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality will be reviewed in three weeks time.