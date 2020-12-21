Gareth Bale donates £15,000 to Swansea Christmas hamper campaign

Football star Gareth Bale has donated £15,000 to help feed struggling families over Christmas.The Wales and Tottenham footballer, 31, went the extra mile after being asked to give a signed shirt to raise money for the festive campaign and paid for 300 hampers worth £50 each to make sure families received a Christmas dinner.

The aim of the appeal was to offer families who would otherwise struggle to meet the cost of buying a festive dinner a hamper packed full of Christmas treats.Carl and Janice Lewis - who both cannot work due to health problems - thanked Bale after being given a hamper as part of the Everyone Deserves a Christmas campaign. Carl 65, of Waun Wen, Swansea, said: “I really really want to thank Gareth Bale, he’s doing a marvellous job - he doesn’t have to do anything.“I am over the moon- he doesn’t know me, I don’t know him - he’s doing it for strangers. I can’t fault him, it’s brilliant.“We did not expect it at all, we are very thankful. It’s very hard at Christmas, so it’s a nice surprise going into the hamper and seeing what you can’t afford."More than 1,000 hampers were handed out in the Swansea area and distributed by players from Swansea City FC and the Ospreys rugby club.

Swansea East MP, Carolyn Harris, who is leading the campaign, said: "I've cried because I'm so overwhelmed by how many people have turned up to help and to deliver."

The campaign handed out more than 1,000 hampers Credit: Carolyn Harris

"There are people who have donated to the hampers in previous years who are receiving hampers this year."She said: "I can't thank Gareth Bale enough, he will change so many lives this Christmas."