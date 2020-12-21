Minke whale washes up at Newgale beach in Pembrokeshire

A minke whale has been found dead after washing up at Newgale beach.

The Coastguard were called to a report of the deceased whale at the Pembrokeshire beach on Monday morning.

It is thought to be around 20ft in length.

Broad Haven Coastguard Rescue Team attended and established an exclusion area around the whale.

Pembrokeshire County Council said it is arranging for the whale to be disposed of.

It also urged people not to travel to the area due to Covid restrictions around non-essential travel.

The Marine Conservation Society and the UK Cetacean Stranding Investigations Programme have also been informed.

Minke whales are the smallest of the rorqual whales and are often spotted in the North Atlantic sea. They can weigh up to 10 tonnes and are the most common baleen whale in UK waters.

They have a dark body and distinct white 'armbands' on their fins.

They are typically seen on their own or in a groups of two to three in shallow waters.

Read more: