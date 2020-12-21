Police have found a man who has been on the run from authorities in Wales for 16 years after he was spotted walking along the M4 motorway.

South Wales Police says it received reports of a man walking along the motorway and sent officers to investigate.

The man was arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Enquiries by officers later found that the man had been wanted by police for many years after causing death by dangerous driving in the Gwent area 16 years ago.

The South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: "We attended a call for a male walking on M4.He was arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally."Enquries have revealed him to be WANTED for causing death by dangerous driving in the Gwent Police area, having been on the run for 16 years."