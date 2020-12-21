Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney make 'generous donation' to Wrexham food bank

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made a "generous financial donation" to a food bank in Wrexham in the run up to Christmas.

Wrexham Foodbank, who are part of the Trussell Trust Foodbank Network, said the donation would "enable us to continue to distribute food and toiletries and give help to local people in crisis."

Reynolds and McElhenney have recently taken over Wrexham football club and have promised to make the Dragons a "global force."

They announced the takeover on their social media, promoting the official trailer company sponsor of the club in the process.

In November a lifelong Wrexham fan received a "life-changing" donation from the new owner of his beloved football club, Rob McElhenney.

Aiden Scott, who has cerebral palsy, was fundraising for a new bath so his family could help wash him easier at his home.

Aiden Scott is a lifelong Wrexham AFC supporter.

He was "absolutely shocked" when he found out the entire £6,000 sum had been donated by the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star.

Deadpool actor Reynolds surprised local businesses by sending them bottles of his own gin brand as a way to introduce himself.

A note from the actor read: "Here's a bouquet of rose coloured glasses, see ya soon - Ryan Reynolds."