People who travelled from Wales or Tier 4 areas in England are being told to self isolate, turn away Christmas Day visitors and "assume" they have the new Covid-19 variant.

This "urgent advice" from public health directors in the West Midlands was issued through the region's strategic co-ordinating group (SCG) on Monday, after tough new measures came into force in Wales on Sunday.

In a statement issued on behalf of all the region's health chiefs, the SCG urged people to "self-isolate for at least 10 days".

"This means remaining inside the house where they're staying for the whole 10 days," they said.

"Other people who live in the house do not need to self-isolate unless they get symptoms, but no visitors should be allowed in that house at all, even on Christmas Day.

"Even if you have a negative test, you should continue to self-isolate."

This comes as Wales' first minister warned the new strain of Covid-19 on the NHS will be "profound" if cases continue to rise unchecked.

Mark Drakeford has said he wished he could have given "more notice" before bringing forward the country's lockdown and further cutting back plans to allow families to mix over Christmas.

Mr Drakeford said the decision to impose Wales's highest level of restrictions, announced just seven hours before they came into force, was "unavoidable" due to how widespread the new strain of coronavirus was across the country.

His announcement on Saturday evening triggered a rush for last-minute shopping before non-essential retailers were forced to close their doors at midnight, leading to long queues outside supermarkets and other retailers.

The planned relaxing of restrictions was also further cut back, meaning only two households can currently meet up on Christmas Day itself in Wales.