A Welsh couple quit their day jobs to become full-time social media stars and said they made more than their monthly salary in one day on TikTok.The Newport duo worked as a dog walker and sales manager at a delivery company before quitting to spend their days making content on the social media app.

Cat Keenan and Shaun Nyland joined the app in November last year but saw their follower count grow rapidly over lockdown and they now have more than three million followers between them.“I realised I could make money from TikTok when I made more than my monthly wage in one day,” Cat told the SouthWalesArgus.“When lockdown happened my business really suffered, people were working from home so no one needed their dogs walked. If it weren’t for TikTok I would have struggled to live.“Life has changed dramatically financially and emotionally. We were always worried how we were going to afford things like our own home, but now TikTok has given us that opportunity”.

The couple post videos on their accounts, @shaun.nyland and @itscatkeenan, where they get their children Tommy James, seven, and Leo Nyland, three, involved.The videos range from pranks and Christmas adventures to a staple Yes/No game they play with one another: “A typical day for us is preparing our content. We spend the morning planning what we are going to film, then in the afternoon we get filming."The couple, who have verified accounts, now make a living on the app through sponsored content.Cat explained that it started off with one or two sponsored posts before they landed long-term sponsorships and brand ambassador roles to guarantee them a fixed income.