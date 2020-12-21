Welsh Government to publish Draft Budget to outline Wales' spending plans

The Welsh Government will publish its Draft Budget on Monday outlining Wales' spending plans for the next year.

It's the first full budget to be published since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh Government says it has set out its plans to 'help public services recover, support businesses and reach those hardest hit in this crisis.'

It also says the budget has been designed to 'protect the NHS and the economy, build a greener future and create change for a more equal Wales.'

Credit: PA Images

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans MS said: "The consequences of this pandemic for our economy, our society, and our communities are truly profound.

“While there is no simple reset option in a global crisis of this scale, we can choose to invest now to protect what matters most and deliver the change that is essential to our recovery.

“This budget will prioritise our NHS and social services budgets with the best possible settlement, in difficult financial circumstances, for the local government services we all rely on.

“We will target new investment to combat climate change and support jobs and training while helping the most vulnerable and hardest hit.

“I am also proud that this budget will boost our mission to tackle inequality, promote fair work and deliver greater opportunities for children and young people.”