Father Christmas will be allowed to enter Welsh airspace to deliver presents to families around the country, the First Minister has confirmed.

Mark Drakeford was responding to a letter from Conservative Darren Millar who wanted assurance that the coronavirus restrictions would not prevent Santa from visiting homes in Wales this year.

The First Minister replied to confirm he had spoken to Father Christmas' helpers in the North Pole and as he will be deemed "at work", he will be able to enter people's homes.

Mr Drakeford confirmed Father Christmas will be able to visit homes across Wales Credit: PA

He did say that Father Christmas will have to maintain social distancing and suggested that if children leave mince pies or cookies out for him, then to leave some hand sanitiser too.

"It is more important than ever though that children go to bed early on Christmas Eve and not stay up late to try and see him. If you do see him, please remember to protect Father Christmas and other children, by maintaining social distancing", the letter wrote.

"The sharing of gifts is important to many of us at Christmas time. This year, it is important for us to do so in a way which adheres to regulations and helps protect us from Covid-19.

"Delivering and leaving gifts on a doorstep or exchanging gifts in the outdoors is one way for us to enjoy the magic of Christmas whilst also keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe".