A Welsh council has named its new fleet of gritter lorries after asking members of the public to help out with new names for them.

Neath Port Talbot Council asked for people's suggestions at the beginning of the month as it prepared plans to cope with the cold weather over the winter period.

Cllr Ted Latham said, “It’s a very serious business but as we head into winter – and get closer to Christmas – we thought we’d let everyone put their heads together and have some fun coming up with some appropriate names for our fleet.

“It’s a way of building on the great community spirit we have in Neath Port Talbot.”

Hundreds of ideas were put forward, and the council said its lorry drivers decided to go with suggestions that include rugby stars and some famous Welsh actors.

The gritters have names paying tribute to the likes of Gareth Edwards and Bonnie Tyler Credit: PA

Justin Tiperic and Gareth Edwards were among those chosen as well as Skewen born rock singer Bonnie Tyler.

Justin Non-sliperic

Gareth Spreadwards

Richard Brrrrrton

Bonnie Tyre

Michael Gritter Ma-Sheen

The names will now be applied to gritting vehicles which cover specific routes appropriate to the names. For example, the HR2 route covers Cwmtwrch close to where Michael Sheen now has a home.

Other suggestions which didn’t make the cut included: Kristian Snow'Kleary, Huw Spreadwards, Ma-Grit John, Keith Halen, Leon Gritton, Sharleen Griteri and Sir Snow Farah.