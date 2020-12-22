Gran on 'cloud nine' after scooping £3.8m on lottery win just before Christmas

A retired grandmother says she is on "cloud nine" after winning £3.8m on the lottery just before Christmas.

Despite her festive windfall, Diane Bate, 70, from Rhyl, North Wales, plans to have a normal Christmas with her loved ones before deciding what to do with her new-found fortune in the New Year.

Mrs Bate said there isn't anything in particular she wants, but added, "a new handbag always makes me feel nice".

She and her husband say they already plan to travel to America and Canada once it is safe.

Mrs Bate said, "We want to buy a bigger house locally as we love the area, but we don't want a mansion or anything flashy. The USA is our favourite destination. We have been about 15 times and would love to go back as soon as it's safe to do so.

"Canada is also on the bucket list and we have a daughter who lives in Australia who we would love to visit again. We will definitely be treating ourselves to first class flights on our travels.

"One of our granddaughters is getting married in the USA in January. We aren't able to attend due to Covid unfortunately but the win means we can help out financially and help give her an amazing wedding.

Mrs Bate previously worked in Social Services and has been married to husband Michael, 74, a retired HGV driver, for 52 years.

After finding out she had hit the jackpot in the December 12 draw, she said she was "in a bit of a daze" for the rest of the day, so cooked a family dinner to take her mind off things before calling . her loved ones to tell them the news.

Mrs Bate said, "I called my daughter and she thought I was kidding. I then called my grandson and he didn't believe me either so, as part of our support bubble, he rushed round instantly to check the ticket for himself.

"My granddaughters played a trick on me once and had convinced me that I'd won £1,000 on the bingo which nearly gave me a heart attack. The feeling of winning the lottery doesn't even compare. I am on cloud nine."

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Saturday December 12 were 13, 38, 39, 49, 53, 56 and the bonus ball number was 59.