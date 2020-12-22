There will be no passenger services from Welsh ports until at least December 31 after Ireland announced it was extending its travel ban with Great Britain.

There will be exceptions for Irish citizens and passengers will still be able to travel in the opposite direction - from the Republic of Ireland to Wales.

The Irish Government decided to extend the ban on travel after initially introducing restrictions on Sunday in response to the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in the UK.

The ban was due to expire at midnight on Tuesday but it has now been extended until New Year's Eve, when it will be reviewed.

Freight services will continue as normal and Irish citizens wishing to return home will be able to take a ferry from Wales but only if they have Irish Government approval.

Both Stena Line and Irish Ferries run routes between ports in north and west Wales to the Republic of Ireland.

Wales has ports in Holyhead, Pembroke and Fishguard which all run routes to the Republic of Ireland. Credit: ITV Wales

Hundreds were left stranded at ports on Sunday after the ban on travellers was introduced.

It came as France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.

ITV News spoke to several people at Holyhead port who said they had been forced to sleep in their cars after ferries were cancelled at short notice.