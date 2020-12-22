People shielding should no longer leave the house to go to work or school

Advice for the clinically extremely vulnerable - previously known as 'shielding' - has been updated following a surge in coronavirus cases across Wales.

The Welsh Government said it is now recommending people that fall into this group must no longer attend work or school outside the home.

It added a letter from the Chief Medical Officer for Wales will be issued but could be delayed due to the festive period. These letters can be used as evidence for the purposes of claiming statutory sick pay.

The government said the advice is particularly the case for those whose work requires them to be in 'regular or sustained contact with other people' or for those who work in poorly ventilated spaces for long periods.

This decision has been taken based on a "number of factors", but has been influenced most recently by the significant recent growth in rates of infection, possibly due to the new variant of the coronavirus, health minister Vaughan Gething said.

"We have also taken account of the pressures we see on our health service with increasing hospitalisations. This advice will be reviewed on a three weekly basis aligned to the Welsh Government reviews of alert levels across Wales."

Those deemed clinically extremely vulnerable can still go outside to exercise and alsoto attend medical appointments. They can also remain part of a support bubble, but should not be part of a Christmas bubble where two households are allowed to mix for a day, Mr Gething said.

"We must remain conscious of the harms associated with isolation for long periods and therefore those in this group can remain part of a support bubble, as long as they take care.

"We have been clear that the safest option for people within this group is not to be part of aChristmas Bubble. However if they choose to do so they should follow the advice providedon our website."