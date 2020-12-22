A dad-of-three from Cardiff has helped thousands of donated gifts go to families in need this Christmas following the sudden closure of all Wales' non-essential shops.

Liam Schewitz set up a Facebook donation page to help people who are struggling to get presents for their children or loved ones.

People email 'wishlists' to Mr Schewitz and, with the help of some friends, he fulfils those lists through donations from other people and organisations.

Some of the people who received gifts through the page thanked Mr Schewitz for "saving Christmas".

Mr Schewitz set up the page on Saturday after the Welsh Government announced lockdown was being brought forward.

Some rushed out to the shops to buy toys and presents that evening but for many families waiting for pay day, this was not possible.

Non-essential shops were due to close after Christmas but on Saturday afternoon, the First Minister announced they would shut at midnight. Credit: Twitter/@eeehicks

Within the first few days of its existence, the Covid Christmas gift donation group set up by Mr Schewitz had gathered almost 4,000 members.

He said there is "nothing like that in our community anymore, it just relies on church groups...so I just put it together on Saturday night".

It occurred to me that you have families who have 'non-essential shops' unavailable to them. But they are essential because they get paid on the 22nd, 23rd of the month and the shops are closed. Liam Schewitz

People who are looking for help getting their children Christmas presents, or even people struggling to get food, can email Mr Schewitz. He then helps individuals create 'wishlists' of items.

The items are then sourced through other people or businesses donating money, or the gifts themselves.

Some people also post pictures of items they want to donate on the group, putting a call out for people to come forward.

The group has a 'no questions asked' policy but Mr Schewitz said some of the stories people have emailed in "have reduced everybody to a mess" and been a "hard read sometimes".

He said one of the most heartbreaking stories was of a man who had lost his wife last year and his son to suicide just a month ago. He had three young children left to provide for.

"We managed to get him to email us and it was a modest list for quite a large family," he said.

"I'm happy to say this morning a local dairy company just took care of all of it...and it's just humbling you know."

Some who have used Mr Schewitz group said he has "saved Christmas" for their family. Credit: PA Images

Mr Schewitz is a firm believer that "everyone just needs that little nudge to do the right thing" and that is what his online page helps to do.

There's a lot of division that goes on in society and I think anything that can bridge that gap is important. Liam Schewitz

He said that when people receive the donations, they often get back in touch to say how happy and surprised they are at the charity of others.

One said: "Just had my food parcel and I am so happy I could cry. This really means a lot, I can now make a lovely Christmas dinner for my children.

"I was really starting to lose all hope but I am overwhelmed by how generous and kind people are being. Words are just not enough."

Another thanked everyone and said: "Just when I was about to give up, you have all brought back hope and restored my faith in humanity.

"I can't wait to see the smile on kids' faces."

The national lockdown will be reviewed at least every three weeks but, unlike the firebreak, Welsh Government have not set an end date.

All hospitality businesses have closed apart from takeaway, non-essential retail has shut and places like gyms, leisures centres, hairdressers and attractions have also been forced to shut up shop again.