The Deeside Toyota plant has confirmed it will be closing a day early before Christmas due to the travel bans and delays at UK ports.

It comes after France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.

The Republic of Ireland is allowing freight and essential travel from ports in North Wales and West Wales, but has said other visitors will not be granted entry.

A Toyota spokesperson said: "In light of the traffic bans that a growing number of countries have issued for travel from the UK and due to the uncertain nature of how long the borders will be closed for logistics activities, Toyota Motor Europe has decided to come to a controlled stop of its production activities at Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) 2 days earlier than the planned seasonal stop, and at Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) 2 days earlier and 1 day earlier than planned, respectively at Deeside and Burnaston operations.

"For our UK operations, this means that TMUK Deeside engine plant will suspend its activities from 22 December and TMUK Burnaston vehicle plant from 23 December. Both our UK plants have a pre-planned winter shutdown from 24 December 2020 until 4 January 2021, which will proceed normally as scheduled."