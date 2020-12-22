Public Health Wales is urging people to follow lockdown rules - and to change their Christmas plans as 24 more people died from coronavirus in a 24-hour period.

Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales, said, “We remind people that the more people that you mix with, the higher the risk of both transmitting and contracting Coronavirus, and you must change your Christmas plans.

“We advise everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to limit your social contacts.

“The more people who contract the virus, the greater the number who will need hospital treatment in our already stretched NHS Wales services."

A further 2,761 cases and 24 related deaths were announced on Tuesday - bringing the total number of deaths to 3,149 in Wales.

Four local authority areas in Wales are also reporting more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days - Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Neath Port Talbot.

Neath Port Talbot have the highest positive rate in Wales at 32.7%.

The Welsh Government announced a national lockdown on December 19 and introduced tighter restrictions as a new variant of Covid-19, thought to be up to 70% more transmissible was detected across the country.

Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality are now closed and stay-at-home restrictions have come into effect.

The relaxation rules over Christmas have also changed which means that two households can only come together for Christmas Day.

Public Health Wales say that the new strain is a more transmissible variant of coronavirus but there is "no evidence that it is more severe".

“It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations, and we expect this to happen. Although the variant is easier to transmit, there is currently no evidence that it is more severe.

“We are reminding people that all current guidance relating to Coronavirus continues to apply to the new variant, including advice relating to symptoms, social distancing, self-isolation, and vaccination."