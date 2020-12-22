Credit: Met Office

Article by ITV Wales journalist and weather presenter Kelsey Redmore

There are flood alerts and warnings across parts of Wales over the coming days, with further rain forecast and a weather warning issued by the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for rain across southern and mid parts of Wales from 6am on Wednesday morning to 6am on Christmas Eve.

Further rainfall over the coming days could cause flooding to homes and businesses and travel disruption across part of the country.

The Met Office says there is the potential for communities to be cut off by flooded roads, and spray and surface water on the roads could cause difficult driving conditions.

Natural Resources Wales has issued a number of flooding alerts and warnings across the country.

Earlier this week, the heavy rainfall caused a second landslip to be triggered in Rhonda Cynon Taf and is currently being investigated by engineers after the bad weather.

Wales has seen a number of flooding incidents across the country this year - a major incident was declared when Storm Dennis brought the worst flooding to hit Wales for more than 40 years back in February.

