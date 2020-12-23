Cardiff grime artist who bragged about money and drugs on YouTube jailed

Watch the moment police sweep in to arrest Laurent Mondo

A grime artist who boasted about drug-dealing in his rap songs has been jailed for nine years - after police uncovered it was his life for real.Laurent Mondo, 26, is known by his stage name Jukkie and releases songs with titles such as Parcels and Addiction.

But last year, he was caught with thousands of pounds of cash when he was arrested.

Detectives later discovered he took part in the purchase and packaging of Class A substances.The 26-year-old grime artist, whose music has received hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, rapped lyrics which said, "I been dicing all day, all this white on my hands like icing on cake".But Mondo's lyrics were in fact mirroring real life as he played a "significant" role in a county lines drugs operation.A court heard the rapper was arrested by police and found with £2,000 cash and up to 15 wraps of drugs.It was discovered that he was a drugs runner peddling crack cocaine and heroin as part of the Lewis Line drug gang.The county lines operation saw more than 100 drugs orders a day worth up to £3,000.The court heard journeys took place Cardiff and Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and London between June and September last year.Prosecutor Laurence Jones said Mondo was arrested in October last year in the Grangetown, Cardiff.He fled the scene wearing one handcuff but handed himself into police later that day.Talented footballer Mondo went on to to represent Wales in a world football six-aside tournament while on bail.Cardiff Crown Court heard he was arrested for a second time in December and found with £5,500 in cash.Defending David Purnell said Mondo was a talented musician and sportsman who had been capped 10 times representing his country in six-a-side football.Mondo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply diamorphine.Judge Recorder David Elias QC said: "There is no doubt that you played for some time a significant role in this enterprise."Mondo, of Grangetown, Cardiff, was jailed for nine years and four months.