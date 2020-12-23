Concerns have been raised at the pace of the Covid vaccine roll-out in Wales.

Currently only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.

Across Wales, the Welsh Government says more than 25,000 people have received their first jab.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people and Wales will get its allocation based on population, which works out at 4.8% of the 40 million.

When the vaccine was approved by the MHRA, the Chief Medical Officer for Wales stressed that there will only be ''relatively small amounts'' of the vaccine at first. The first batch will be around 40,000 doses - enough for 20,000 in Wales.

Health and social care workers are deemed a priority for the Pfizer vaccine Credit: PA

The Welsh Conservatives voiced some concerns claiming there appears to be lack of access to care homes and the over 80s compared to other parts of the UK.

“A growing number of people, especially those over 80 years old, are getting concerned about when they are going to be receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, with many reporting to us that they haven’t received any information about receiving their first injection.

“The vaccination programme is stuttering into life in Wales with some real concerns around lack of access for care homes and the over 80s compared to other parts of the UK."

The priority list makes up nine groups in total starting with residents in a care home for older adults and their carers followed by all those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said, "Along with frontline health and social care staff, care home residents and staff, people over 80 are the top priority for the vaccine as set out in the schedule by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which is being following by all four UK nations."

It added that health boards are starting to invite some people over 80 for the vaccination now and reiterated there are enough doses in "sufficient quantities to meet the needs of the health board vaccination programmes into 2021."

“We are hoping the second vaccine – the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – will be approved by the UK regulator as this will help us accelerate our vaccination programme and provide more clinics in primary care settings, like GP practices.”