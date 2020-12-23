Fifty one more coronavirus deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Wales, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

This means that 3,200 people have now died from coronavirus-related illnesses since the start of the pandemic.

Public Health Wales also identified 3,013 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales.

Genomic researchers have found a new variant of coronavirus, which is said to be 70% more infectious than previous strains, has already spread around the UK, with cases identified in Wales and Scotland.

Public Health Wales said it has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

“It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations, and we expect this to happen. Although the variant is easier to transmit, there is currently no evidence that it is more severe", Dr Giri Shankar from PHW said.

Wales entered a tier 4 lockdown on December 20 where all non-essential retail was forced to close Credit: PA

The rise in cases saw the introduction of a nationwide lockdown before Christmas where people are unable to mix with those they do not live with.

Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres, and hospitality have closed and rules which allow two households to come together to form a Christmas bubble will now apply on Christmas Day only.

On Tuesday, people who were previously shielding were told they should no longer leave their home to go to work or to school due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the change in advice for clinically vulnerable people was also down to increasing pressures on the Welsh NHS and would be reviewed every three weeks.

Letters being sent by the country's chief medical officer confirming the advice can be used as evidence for claiming statutory sick pay, he added, but will be "unavoidably delayed" in arriving due to the Christmas period.