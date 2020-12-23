How people have been helping those in need in their communities this Christmas

People across Wales have been helping those in need in their local communities, by donating money, toys and Christmas presents to local families and hospital wards.

Wales was placed into a level 4 national lockdown on midnight on Saturday, with non-essential retail stores, hospitality, gyms and leisure centres forced to close.

Following the national lockdown announcement, the Welsh Government issued guidance to supermarkets in Wales, stopping them from selling 'non-essential' items such as toys, clothes, electrical goods and gardening products.

Pictures on social media on Saturday showed large groups of people lined up outside toy shops, and other retailers before they were forced to close.

With many families waiting until pay day to buy their food and Christmas presents, people from communities across Wales stepped in to help.

Here's how people have been helping those in need in communities across Wales:

A dad-of-three from Cardiff has helped thousands of donated gifts go to families in need this Christmas following the sudden closure of all Wales' non-essential shops.

Liam Schewitz set up a Facebook donation page to help people who are struggling to get presents for their children or loved ones.

A business owner and his partner bought the entire contents of a toy shop to give to families who need presents this Christmas.Ryan Powell purchased all the toys left at D.Emlyn Lloyd in Ystrad Mynach, south Wales, for families in need following the announcement that non-essential retailers are to close.He and business partner Paul Jones decided to splash the cash to help beleaguered parents, many of whom had been waiting for their last pay cheque to buy Christmas gifts only to see virtually all shops shut.

Football star Gareth Bale has donated £15,000 to help feed struggling families over Christmas.The Wales and Tottenham footballer, 31, went the extra mile after being asked to give a signed shirt to raise money for the festive campaign and paid for 300 hampers worth £50 each to make sure families received a Christmas dinner.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made a "generous financial donation" to a food bank in Wrexham in the run up to Christmas.

Wrexham Foodbank, who are part of the Trussell Trust Foodbank Network, said the donation would "enable us to continue to distribute food and toiletries and give help to local people in crisis."

