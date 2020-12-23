As a journalist you want to cover the biggest stories.

As a health correspondent, stories don't come bigger than pandemics.

It feels like a lifetime ago that I was sitting in the studio for Wales at Six, reporting on the first confirmed coronavirus case in Wales.

"Should we be worried?" the presenter asked me. "We should be vigilant," I responded. As often is the case with my notes for studio lives, they don't all make it to air.

The scribble I didn't read out was that it was likely Wales would see more cases. If it wasn't for the horrible toll the virus has had on Wales, that never-aired understatement would be laugh-out-loud.

Instead it serves as a reminder that, contrary to what we were told by officials at the time, we were not well prepared for this pandemic.

I remember, too, sitting in the Welsh Government's media briefing room in the early days of the crisis, talking about the virus and how it can spread quickly. I listened to this while sitting shoulder to shoulder with other journalists, no masks, no hand sanitisers, no signs to say where we could and couldn't sit or which direction to walk. Unthinkable now.

After one briefing - as the virus took hold - I remember one government adviser saying words to the effect of 'we should probably try and work out how to do this remotely.' Quite.

To be writing this ten months later, three lockdowns in, after more than 100,000 cases in Wales and 3,000 deaths is surreal.

If I tried to recap everything, this post would be many thousands of words long.

Virtual interviews with ministers have become a regular occurrence

So what are the takeaways?Well if we didn't already, we've all come to realise how important the NHS is to us - and how desperately it needs support not just from the public, but from government.

Every day staff put others before themselves to provide care, with many being infected and tragically dying because of Covid.

We have all come to realise how important the NHS is to us during this pandemic

The annual pressures we get used to hearing about have been eclipsed by the pandemic, but the fundamental issues of funding, staffing and extreme demand remain.

Doctors I speak to hope that the pandemic will help re-shape how the NHS is perceived, and perhaps lead to better investment and futureproofing of the service for generations to come.

From PPE shortages, failures to meet testing targets and sometimes confused messaging around what the public need to do, the government will have learned many lessons too.

As 2020 draws to a close, however, there is room for some optimism.

There is a vaccine going into arms across Wales, and there are more possible vaccines waiting in the wings. They just need to be approved by regulators.

Science has come to the rescue, in many respects, but it's vaccines that will be significant players in helping us return to some form of normality in 2021 and beyond.

What a year.