Staff working at South Wales Police are to receive multiple rapid coronavirus tests, the health minister has announced.

A four-week pilot for people who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive will be rolled out in the New Year.

A similar plan for Welsh school and college staff and students was announced last week which will start in January.

The rapid testing, which takes 30 minutes to come back, will aim to deal with the number of police staff currently off work due to self-isolation, the health minister said.

If an individual has been identified as being a close contact of someone who has tested positive, they will have to take a lateral flow test (LFT) at the start of their shift for the duration of the self-isolation period.

Officers will have to take a lateral flow test at the start of every shift

Those who test negative may continue with their normal activities; those who test positive must self-isolate and book a normal swab test.

Chief Superintendent Andy Valentine said they have seen a "very serious impact" that contact tracing is having on police resources.

"Due to the uncontrolled nature of our work, these contacts can be numerous and have a significant impact on the individuals involved and on resource levels.

“This pilot will allow officers who test negative to return to their duties safely so they can continue to protect the public and keep our communities safe.”

Mr Gething said the pilot will be for four weeks and be possibly rolled out to other police forces in Wales.

“As a consequence of the particular pressures facing the South Wales Police area, I have agreed to a proposal to commence a four-week asymptomatic serial testing pilot with South Wales Police, ahead of a possible wider roll-out of serial testing to the other police force areas in Wales, subject to an evaluation and review demonstrating the impact and efficacy of this initial pilot.

"This proposal has the agreement of the other police force areas in Wales.”