The First Minister has thanked critical workers and recognised the "difficult" and "bleak" Christmas many around Wales are facing this year.

In his annual Christmas message, Mark Drakeford said "this is not the way we hoped to spend Christmas" as the pandemic took another turn for the worse.

Mr Drakeford brought forward a nationwide lockdown on December 19, which was due to be brought in from 6pm on Christmas Day, after cases continued to surge, and a new strain of Covid-19 was identified in Wales.

A nationwide lockdown was brought forward following a sharp rise in Covid cases Credit: PA

It forced many families to change their plans as only two families were permitted to mix on December 25 instead of three, and the relaxation of the rules over a five-day period were cancelled.

In his message, the First Minister said the decisions have been "tough" and "right across the country, difficult phone calls are being made. There will be sadness.

"But, it is the right thing to do", he added.

He warned the situation in Wales is "very serious" as he urged people to continue staying at home over the festive period.

There have been more than 3,000 deaths in Wales since the start of the pandemic Credit: PA

There have been more than 3,000 deaths in Wales since the start of the pandemic and more than 130,000 cases of Covid-19.

As First Minister, Mr Drakeford has been at the forefront of decision making during this global health pandemic. A year which he expected to be dominated by Brexit and the final year of the Senedd term, turned out very different.

Speaking to ITV Wales earlier this month, he said there is a "glimmer of hope" after what has been a "bleak year". He praised those society depends on and hopes lessons will be learned to make "life better".

The First Minister says there were ‘difficult and bleak’ moments as he had to make life or death decisions at the height of the pandemic.

‘’The people we depended on were the people who put themselves in harm's way. I don’t want to go back to normal. It wasn't good enough. I do hope to try and capture what we have learnt to make life better".

Read his Christmas message in full:

This year has been a difficult one for all of us.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected everybody's life.

Plans have been turned upside down and far too many families are having to deal with the loss of a loved one. My thoughts are with every single one of you.

The pandemic has taken another turn for the worse.

A new, highly-infectious strain of the virus has been identified.

It is here in Wales and spreading quickly.

We have had to make some tough decisions and ask everyone to once again stay at home to save lives.

The situation in Wales is very serious.

This is not the way we hoped to spend Christmas.

For many families who won’t be able to see each other this year, this will seem incredibly difficult.

Right across the country, difficult phone calls are being made. There will be sadness. But, it is the right thing to do.

This is a cruel virus. It challenges every one of us because it thrives on our normal human behaviour.

Together we have endured so much this year.

But throughout this year, our generosity, kindness and community spirit has shone through.

This Christmas, more than any other, let’s reach out to those we know are alone, or bereaved, or worried about the future.

I want to say a few words of thanks to our critical workers – to our incredible NHS, our carers, shop workers and the many, many others – who have worked so hard this year and done so much to keep this country moving throughout the pandemic.

They will once again this Christmas, shoulder the responsibility as the majority stay home.

On behalf of the whole of Wales, I thank you.

I know things look bleak at the moment, but there is hope.

It may be hard for us to see this now but better days are coming.

More people are being vaccinated every day and we hope there’s another vaccine around the corner.

Please, stay safe. Take care of one another. Have a peaceful Christmas. Nadolig Llawen.