Two men convicted of attempting to murder a man in the street using a machete and sawn-off shotgun have been sentenced to 24 years in prison at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Keiron Hassan, 32, and Kamal Legall, 26, approached the victim outside a shop on Harris Avenue in Rumney.

Hassan hit the man to the nape of the neck with the machete causing a five-inch-long cut and fractured vertebrae. Legall stood over the man and then shot him, causing a wound and fracturing his femur.

DNA evidence found on the shotgun, cartridges and in the vehicle used to drive away matched Kamal Legall.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he had blood transfusions and hours of surgery to save his life.

Previously, both men had denied attempted murder and possession of a sawn-off shotgun but were found guilty by a jury after a trial in November this year.

Legall also initially denied a charge of failing to provide a key to protected information, but changed his plea on that charge to guilty during the trial.

In total Legall, of Tatem Drive, Fairwater, and Hassan, of HMP Cardiff, were both sentenced to 24 years imprisonment for attempted murder.Both men were sentenced to four years' imprisonment for possession of a sawn-off shotgun, which will run concurrently while Legall was also sentenced to 10 months for failing to provide a key to protected information. This will also run concurrently.The defendants must serve two thirds of their sentence in custody before being considered for release on licence.Ending the hearing, the judge thanked South Wales Police for their investigation and extensive work gathering CCTV of the defendants' movements.

Thomas Edwards of the CPS said: “This was a brutal attack in broad daylight with lethal weapons and could easily have resulted in the loss of life.

“The CPS presented strong, compelling evidence to the jury that both men were the ones responsible for the attack and tried to kill the victim, despite their denials.

“We hope the victim makes a good recovery from the serious injuries that were inflicted.”