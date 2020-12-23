Weather warning issued across Wales after Christmas as strong winds forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' weather warning for wind across the whole of Wales on Boxing Day and on December 27 as strong winds are forecast.

The weather warning is currently in force from 3pm on Boxing Day to 12pm on December 27, with very windy weather conditions expected.

Credit: Met Office

The strong winds could cause disruption, with the possibility of road closures and road, rail, air and ferry services affected.

The Met Office says the winds could also cause damage to buildings and that tiles could be blown off roofs and large waves could cause beach materials to be thrown onto sea fronts, properties and coastal roads.