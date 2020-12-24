A further 63 Covid deaths and more than 2,000 new cases in Wales

Sixty-three more people have died with coronavirus, as latest ONS figures show one in 60 people in Wales are now testing positive for the virus.

The Office for National Statistics findings revealed it is the highest estimate for Wales since the survey began in the summer.

As of Thursday, health officials said 2,160 new cases of the virus were also confirmed, taking the number of positive tests to 133,263 since the pandemic began.

Ahead of Christmas, Dr Eleri Davies, of Public Health Wales, urged people to limit contact to stop the spread of the virus.

“We advise everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to limit your social contacts," she said.

"The more people who contract the virus, the greater the number who will need hospital treatment in our already stretched NHS Wales services. By staying at home, you will help protect our NHS and ultimately save lives.''

The rise in cases saw the introduction of a nationwide lockdown before Christmas, where people are unable to mix with those they do not live with.

Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres, and hospitality have closed, and rules allowing two households to come together to form a Christmas bubble will now apply on Christmas Day only.

Genomic researchers have found a new variant of coronavirus, which is said to be 70% more infectious than previous strains, has already spread around the UK, with cases identified in Wales and Scotland.

Public Health Wales said it has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

This has led to the UK implementing a travel ban on South Africa, which came into force at 9:00 am on Thursday 24 December.

All travellers arriving into Wales who have been in South Africa in the previous 10 days will be required to isolate for 10 days and will only be able to leave isolation in very limited circumstances. The same isolation requirements will also apply to all members of their household.

These enhanced isolation requirements will also apply to those already in Wales who have been in South Africa in the last 10 days, as well as all members of their households.