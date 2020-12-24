Huge landslip hits car park in Penarth following torrential rain

Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan has suffered a huge landslip following a night of torrential rain.

Debris and large trees have slipped onto a car park in the marina area on Windsor Road, opposite restaurant Pier 44.

The landslip began at around 6pm on Wednesday evening after heavy rain hit.

The town has been battered by the weather, with roads and some homes hit by flooding.

A spokesperson for Vale of Glamorgan Council said council officers were at the site on Thursday morning to assess the damage.

Miles Punter, director of environment and housing services, said: "Our officers have been to the site to assess the situation.

"We will be working with Quay Marinas, who lease the car park, and we will be assisting in removing the debris and trees to protect users of the car park from any further landslip risks."

A spokesperson from South Wales Police and a spokesperson from South Wales Fire and Rescue said their services were not required at the incident.

An amber national severe weather warning has been issued for parts of south Wales, with more heavy rain and wind expected.

Read more: