Passenger planes and ships travelling directly from South Africa will no longer be able to land or dock at Welsh ports, amid concerns over a new strain of coronavirus.

The "highly concerning" new variant of Covid-19 is understood to be more transmissible than a previous mutant strain.

It is believed to be behind an increase in cases in South Africa and has been discovered in two people in the UK.

This has led to the UK implementing a travel ban on South Africa, which came into force at 9:00 am on Thursday 24 December.

Most flights from South Africa route through airports in England, but Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething announced similar restrictions here.

All travellers arriving into Wales who have been in South Africa in the previous 10 days will be required to isolate for 10 days and will only be able to leave isolation in very limited circumstances. The same isolation requirements will also apply to all members of their household.

These enhanced isolation requirements will also apply to those already in Wales who have been in South Africa in the last 10 days, as well as all members of their households.

A further amendment will be made such that passenger planes and ships travelling directly from South Africa, and accompanied freight, will no longer be able to land or dock at Welsh ports.

Mr Gething said: "The four CMOs met this morning to discuss this development, as a result of which it was decided that action should be taken to remove the sectoral exemptions for travellers arriving from South Africa."

A growing number of countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have imposed travel restrictions on South Africa.