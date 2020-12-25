An amber severe weather warning has been issued for parts of south Wales with gusts expected to reach up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.

The arrival of Storm Bella on Boxing Day will also bring further downpours.

Flooded fields as the River Towy bursts its banks in Carmarthenshire earlier this week. Credit: PA

Headline:Strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend.

This Evening and Tonight:A chance of showers in some areas during the evening but largely dry and cloudy otherwise. Overnight an area of rain will arrive from the northwest, affecting much of the country. Winds strengthening. Minimum temperature 3 deg C (37 deg F).

Saturday:A rather cloudy start on Boxing Day with patchy rain and drizzle, and some sunny spells. Turning very windy through the day with severe gales and heavy rain likely overnight. Maximum temperature 10 deg C (50 deg F).

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Cold with blustery and wintry showers on Sunday. A longer spell of hill snow possible Sunday night. Wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday, particularly along coasts.