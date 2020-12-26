A couple from England who travelled to climb Snowdon on Christmas Day have been reported for breaking lockdown rules.North Wales Police says the couple were stopped on the A5 between Betwys-Y-Coed and Capel Curig on Christmas morning.According to the officers, the two occupants inside the car had travelled from a Tier 3 area of the UK.They were said to have been visiting the area to climb Snowdon to “see the sunrise”.

The couple said they had travelled to Snowdonia to see the sun rise. Credit: PA

Officers advised the pair accordingly to return home and they were reported for summons by the officer for breaching coronavirus legislation in Wales.It means they will get the option of paying a fixed penalty ticket or opting for court.A statement published on the North Wales Police Conwy Valley Facebookpage today, said: “This morning PC3168 Coburn based at Llanrwst PoliceStation stopped a car on the A5 between Betws-Y-Coed and Capel Curigand found the two occupants were from a tier 3 area of the UK.

They informed the officer they had travelled to North Wales to climb Snowdon to see the sunrise. North Wales Police

Travel other than for essential reasons, with some exceptions, is not allowed, including travelling significant distances just to visit places like beauty spots.