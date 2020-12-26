Storm Bella will bring severe gales and heavy rain to Wales on Boxing Day, forecasters have warned.

Winds of up to 70mph are expected in exposed coastal locations and further downpours are also due, with the Met Office adding 15-25mm is likely to fall in Wales and up to 40-60mm over some hills.

Parts of the country are already sodden after recent wet weather and further rain is expected on Sunday and Monday.

Bella has led to the Met Office issuing an amber wind warning, saying travel could be disrupted for parts of south Wales from Saturday night through to Sunday morning.

A flooded Carmarthenshire earlier this week. Credit: PA

People have been warned that flying debris could cause injury or be a risk to life, and buildings could be damaged in the storm.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning of wind for the whole of England and Wales has also been issued and will be in force from 3pm on Boxing Day.

Natural Resources Wales has one flood alert in place for the River Ritec at Tenby and four flood alerts for: South Pembrokeshire, Lower Dee Valley from Llangollen, the Upper Severn in Powys and the River Thaw at Cowbridge.

High winds have already forced the closure of one lane both ways on the M48 Severn Bridge.

Saturday:Gales across the country, these severe along coastal areas. Following some squally showers in the north, Storm Bella will arrive bringing widespread heavy downpours, very heavy at times. This will clear the south by dawn time. Minimum temperature 2 deg C.

Sunday:Starting off dry with bright spells for many and occasional showers, these becoming more frequent into the afternoon. Strong winds gradually easing throughout the day. Maximum temperature 5 deg C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:Heavy showers on Monday, possibly wintry with a risk of hail and thunder. Further wintry showers on Tuesday and Wednesday as winds ease. Feeling cold with possible ice and frost.