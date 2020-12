There have been a further 2,237 cases of coronavirus in Wales according to data published by Public Health Wales on Saturday.

Public Health Wales reported another 35 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,298.

The figures are for a 24-hour period up to 9am on Christmas Eve.

The total number of confirmed infections for Wales so far in 2020 is now 135,500.

The county of Merthyr Tydfil also had the highest number of covid tests carried out. Credit: PA

Areas in Wales with the highest number of cases per population:

* Merthyr - 142 cases per 100,000 people (86 confirmed cases)

* Bridgend - 130 cases per 100,000 people (192 confirmed cases)

* Wrexham - 125 cases per 100,000 people (170 confirmed cases)

* Neath Port Talbot - 121 cases per 100,00 people (174 confirmed cases)

The areas in Wales with lowest infection rates are:

* Anglesey - 4 cases per 100,000 people (3 confirmed cases)

* Ceredigion - 10 cases per 100,000 people (7 confirmed cases)

* Powys - 13 cases per 100,000 people (17 confirmed cases)

The areas in Wales with the highest number of coronavirus tests being carried out are: Merthyr, Wrexham, Flintshire and Bridgend.

The figures are also for a 24-hour period up to 9am on Christmas Eve.

Stricter lockdown measures are now in place from Boxing Day. Credit: PA

The increases cases come as tough new restrictions that were eased in Wales for Christmas Day are re-imposed on Boxing Day.

Non-essential retail remains closed, along with close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and people are being told to stay at home and only permitted to travel for "essential reasons".