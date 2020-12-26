Wales returns to harsher coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day

Tough new restrictions that were eased in Wales for Christmas Day are re-imposed on Saturday.

Non-essential retail remains closed, along with close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and people are being told to stay at home and only permitted to travel for "essential reasons".

Measures are being imposed against a backdrop of increasing infections, hospital admissions and a new more contagious variant in the UK which was announced last week.

What are the alert level 4 restrictions?

Stay-at-home restrictions are back into effect from Boxing Day.

Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality will remain closed.

Only essential travel would be allowed - unless you have a 'reasonable excuse.'

People will be encouraged to work from home if they can.

Extended households would not be allowed, and you can only mix with those in your household or support bubble.

Millions more people have also been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions in England on Boxing Day as new tier changes come into force.

New lockdowns have also been introduced in Scotland and Northern Ireland.