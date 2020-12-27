83mph winds recorded in Wales as Storm Bella leaves 1,000 homes without power

Winds of over 80mph were recorded as Storm Bella left around 1,000 homes without power in south Wales and dangerous driving conditions from fallen trees.

The vast majority of Wales was subject to weather warnings as Storm Bella - and its gusts of more than 80mph - passed through the country.

On Saturday evening a gust of 83mph was recorded at Aberdaron in north Wales and in the early hours of Sunday, winds of up to 72mph were recorded on Mumbles Head.

Western power said around 1,000 homes were left without power and Dyfed Powys Police warned of dangerous road conditions because of fallen trees and surface water.

Heavy rain already brought misery over the Christmas period.

A further 7 flood warnings have been issued in Wales and around 30 flood alerts.

Meanwhile north Wales is also subject to a yellow warning for snow and ice from Sunday night into Monday, with a band of rain, sleet and snow forecast and accumulations of 1-3cm are possible.