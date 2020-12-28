Snow falls across parts of Wales with more on the way

Credit: Moel Famau in the Clwydian Range blanket by snow.

Snowfall has hit parts of Wales thanks to a cold snap following days of stormy conditions.

The Met Office, which has yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place across much of England and Wales, described it as "a cold and frosty start" to Bank Holiday Monday.

The weather warning says there was potential for patches of snow across parts Wales with 5-10cm falling in a few places above 200 metres.

Sheep being fed on Mynydd Epynt near Brecon. Credit: Chris Davies

It adds: "As well as snow, widespread ice may also be an issue, especially where treatment has been washed off road surfaces."

The warning remains in place until 6pm on Monday.

Parts of Wales have also been warned that snow and ice could hit on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office yellow warning suggests that up to two to five cm of snow could fall across parts of south Wales.

There is also a risk widespread ice could form on untreated surfaces as the rain and snow clears on Wednesday night.